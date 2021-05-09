BCB hopeful of cutting quarantine short for IPL duo ahead of Sri Lanka series
Today at 10:40 AM
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are hopeful of cutting the mandatory 14-day quarantine short for the IPL duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman on their return. Nizamuddin Chowdhury also added that with both of them testing negative, the board is negotiating their quarantine.
Shakib al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, who were part of the IPL 2021 action for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively, returned to Bangladesh earlier this week following the postponement of the tournament. Bangladesh's Directorate General of Health Services officials was adamant that the duo will have to spend 14-day institutional quarantine post their return to the country.
However, BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury, on Saturday, stated that the board is trying their best to reduce down the quarantine period for the duo, given that they are expected to be part of the squad for the series against Sri Lanka. However, he insisted that the relaxation has nothing to do with ‘privilege’.
''I think we are getting confused and interpreting things differently. There is nothing like privilege or something like that for us (when it comes to relaxation of quarantine period) because international cricket has a different protocol during these times,'' BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters on Saturday.
"Mustafizur and Shakib are in quarantine after arriving from India and you will be delighted to know both of them have been tested negative and we are hoping that we will be able to convince them so that their quarantine period is relaxed and they could join the practice soon,'' he said.
With Bangladesh setting their camp up from May 16, ahead of the three-match ODI series, the duo will only be available for practice three days before the start of the series if the board fails to convince Bangladesh's Directorate General of Health Services.
