Reports | Prasidh Krishna tests positive for Covid-19

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Indian Premier League, and in particular in the Kolkata Knight Riders team, is multiplying by the passing minute as reports have now emerged that fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for the virus. New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, earlier today, became the third KKR player to test positive, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, and it is now believed that Prasidh has tested positive in the latest round of testing. The 25-year-old pacer, who featured in all games for KKR in the halted season, was named in India’s squad for the WTC Final and the England tour as a reserve.