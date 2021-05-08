Reports | Prasidh Krishna tests positive for Covid-19

Today at 2:10 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has reportedly become the fourth player from the franchise to have tested positive for Covid-19. Following Varun Chakravarthy and Warrier, Seifert tested positive earlier today and now Prasidh has become the fourth KKR player to contract the virus.
The number of Covid-19 cases in the Indian Premier League, and in particular in the Kolkata Knight Riders team, is multiplying by the passing minute as reports have now emerged that fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for the virus. New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, earlier today, became the third KKR player to test positive, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, and it is now believed that Prasidh has tested positive in the latest round of testing. The 25-year-old pacer, who featured in all games for KKR in the halted season, was named in India’s squad for the WTC Final and the England tour as a reserve.
"He is down with COVID-19. The results have come in and he tested positive," ANI quoted a KKR source as saying.
The 2021 edition of the IPL was halted on Tuesday, May 4th, and the fallout has been bad. Post the suspension, CSK’s batting consultant Mike Hussey and KKR wicket-keeper Tim Seifert tested positive, and now Prasidh has become the latest participant to have contracted the virus. It remains to be seen whether Prasidh, like his teammate Seifert, will be shifted to Chennai for treatment.
