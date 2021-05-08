IPL 2021 | Tim Seifert tests positive for Covid-19; batsman to undergo treatment in Chennai

Today at 9:58 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be travelling back to New Zealand with the rest of the Kiwi contingent. Seifert, who did not play a single game in IPL 2021, is expected to be transferred to Chennai, where he’ll be provided treatment.
The post-IPL Covid fallout is getting worse by the day as Kolkata Knight Riders’ wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has become the latest cricketer to test positive for Covid-19. Seifert, who was retained by the Knight Riders ahead of the 2021 edition, had returned negative results 7 times prior to his departure but the unfortunate revelation now means that the wicket-keeper batsman, currently in Ahmedabad, won’t be flying back home to New Zealand alongside the other Kiwi cricketers, support staff and commentators. Instead, Seifert is now expected to be moved to Chennai, where he’ll undergo treatment in the same private hospital as the duo of L Balaji and Mike Hussey.
“Seifert, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and as a result will be taken into quarantine. Immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms,” NZC released a statement.
“Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation.
“He is currently awaiting transfer to Chennai, where he will be treated in the same private hospital in which former Australia player Michael Hussey has been staying since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.”
Meanwhile, the NZC revealed that the New Zealand contingent set to fly to the UK - Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and physio Tommy Simsek - who were hosted in a bubble in New Delhi, will be transferred to Maldives, from where the players will then head to England.
