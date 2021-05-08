IPL 2021 | Tim Seifert tests positive for Covid-19; batsman to undergo treatment in Chennai

The post-IPL Covid fallout is getting worse by the day as Kolkata Knight Riders’ wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has become the latest cricketer to test positive for Covid-19. Seifert, who was retained by the Knight Riders ahead of the 2021 edition, had returned negative results 7 times prior to his departure but the unfortunate revelation now means that the wicket-keeper batsman, currently in Ahmedabad, won’t be flying back home to New Zealand alongside the other Kiwi cricketers, support staff and commentators. Instead, Seifert is now expected to be moved to Chennai, where he’ll undergo treatment in the same private hospital as the duo of L Balaji and Mike Hussey.