Williamson, Jamieson and Santner placed in a mini-bubble in Delhi; Boult set to travel back home

Today at 11:21 AM
Ahead of the England series and the World Test Championship, the trio of Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner alongside physio Tommy Simsek have been placed in a mini-bubble in Delhi. Meanwhile, Trent Boult will travel back home and is set to miss Tests against England.
While the Australian cricketers have headed to the Maldives for their quarantine, the England players have headed back home. However, the Kiwi players - Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner - and physio Tommy Simsek will remain in a secure mini-bubble in New Delhi before heading to the United Kingdom.
New Zealand are set to face England in a two-match Test series, starting on June 2, at Lord’s. The series would serve as a preparation for the BlackCaps before the all-important clash against India in the World Test Championship final.
"New Zealand's IPL-based Test contingent will depart from India for the United Kingdom on May 11th - the earliest date an exemption for their arrival in England could be obtained. Williamson, Jamieson and Santner, as well as physio Tommy Simsek, will remain in a secure mini-bubble in New Delhi before departing for the UK," the NZC said in a statement.
On the other hand, New Zealand trainer Chris Donaldson and Kiwi pacer Trent Boult will head home, missing Tests against England before travelling to the United Kingdom for the clash against India. The statement confirmed that Boult will travel to the UK in early June, with a possibility of the left-arm seamer missing the first clash and potentially the second, due to COVID-19 protocols.
"Along with the balance of the New Zealand-bound IPL players, support staff and commentators, Boult is scheduled to depart New Delhi tomorrow on one of two charter flights, arriving in Auckland on Saturday before undergoing managed isolation. All going as planned, the Kiwi kingpin will leave MIQ on May 22 and will spend a week at home with his family, training at Mt Maunganui before departing for the UK in early June," the statement said.
The New Zealand cricketing board also thanked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for accommodating their players directly from India.
"We're also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad, currently in India," it concluded.
- Kane Williamson
- Mitchell Santner
- Trent Boult
- Kyle Jamieson
- Indian Premier League
- England Vs New Zealand
- World Test Championship Final
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.