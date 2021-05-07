IPL 2021 | Sending Glenn Maxwell at No.4 was brilliant from RCB, admits Parthiv Patel

Praising Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Parthiv Patel has admitted that sending him at No.4 was a brilliant move from RCB, which allowed both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to flourish. He also insisted that Maxwell did brilliantly on wickets in Chennai, where it was difficult for batsmen.

When Royal Challengers Bangalore had outbid Chennai Super Kings at 14.25 crores for Glenn Maxwell, the entire Auction room went into silence. There were no doubts over Maxwell’s talent but given that he was coming off the back of a poor season for the then KXIP, there were concerns over his form. However, RCB devised and employed the perfect role for the all-rounder, who seamlessly fitted in at No.4 for the franchise.

In seven games, the all-rounder scored 223 runs for RCB, averaging 37.16 while striking the ball at 144.80, earning praises from all corners. The praises though weren’t enough, with former RCB batsman Parthiv Patel crediting the management for believing and sending the Australian at No.4, which was a game-changer.

“Sending him [Maxwell] at No.4, which bisected AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the batting lineup, was brilliant. It was great to see that the amount of money which was paid to Glenn Maxwell, he has just started to give dividends for that,” Parthiv told Star Sports, reported Hindustan Times.

Incidentally, the all-rounder was also RCB’s best batsman this year, with 16 runs ahead of South African batsman AB de Villiers. Parthiv insisted that Maxwell’s comeback was brilliant for the franchise, which also allowed the likes of Kohli and de Villiers to think more freely.

“I thought his comeback was brilliant for RCB and that allowed Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to think freely. Yes, they were getting the runs, there is no doubt about it but sometimes you need your mind to think freely that if we get out there is a Maxwell who can do the job for them,” he added.

It was in the first phase of the tournament - in Chennai - where Maxwell had his best impact in the league. Parthiv credited that Maxwell’s brilliance on tough wickets, like in Chennai where the ball was gripping and turning made a difference for RCB.

“I thought he [Maxwell] was brilliant to start with in this tournament, especially on the wickets like Chennai. He does play spin well but those were very very difficult wickets to play spin,” Parthiv concluded.