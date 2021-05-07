IPL 2021 | Can give better treatment to my father only because of IPL money, admits Chetan Sakariya

Rajasthan Royals’ left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya has admitted that he could give better treatment to his father only because of the money he earned from his IPL deal. He also added that had the IPL not happened, he would have struggled for any source of income during tough times of COVID.

Chetan Sakariya was a surprise buy from Rajasthan Royals, for 1.20 crores, especially considering that they already had two left-arm seamers in their bowling attack. However, the left-arm seamer made an impact in the IPL, picking up seven wickets in as many games he played for the franchise, conceding just 8.22 RPO.

While the tournament was postponed mid-way, the left-arm pacer admitted that the Royals had already paid him part of the contract amount, which allowed his family to give better treatment to his father. He also added that it would have been tougher for him, in the absence of IPL, to get so much money in such a quick time.

"I can give better treatment to my father because of the money I earned from IPL. Had this tournament not happened for a month, it would have been tougher for me. I come from a poor family, my father all his life drove tempo and because of IPL my whole life was about to change,” Sakariya was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"I am the only member in my community who has earned so much. My mother doesn’t know how many zeros are there in crores. Our first priority is to see my father back and then build that home. For that, IPL should happen," Sakariya added.

Sakariya’s story from rags to riches certainly comes out as one of the themes of the IPL. However, the left-arm seamer called himself ‘lucky’ and insisted that for a bread-earner like him, IPL was the only source of income during these tough times.

"I was lucky because I had received my part payment from Rajasthan Royals a few days ago. I straight away transferred money back home, and that is helping my family the most in my toughest time,"

"People are saying stop IPL. I want to tell them something, I am the only bread earner in my family. Cricket is the only source of my earnings."