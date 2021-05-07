India announce squad for World Test Championship final; Shaw and Pandya left out

Apart from the duo, there is also no place in the squad for pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is renowned to be the most lethal swing bowler in the country. Bhuvneshwar missed the 2018 England tour due to injury, and concerns over his fitness have seen the selectors snub the veteran for the longest format of the game. Kuldeep Yadav, who has seen himself fall out of favour in all formats of the game, has also been left out of the squad.