There was no COVID spike when we decided to host the IPL in India, defends Sourav Ganguly

Post the postponement of IPL, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has affirmed that there was no COVID spike in the country when they decided to host the IPL and had UAE as an option. Ganguly also confirmed that the Australian players, who were part of the IPL, will reach safely home via the Maldives.

Back in February, when India hosted a long series at home against England, the number of COVID cases in the country were minimal, with the crowds even being allowed at the venues. It was only after the Ahmedabad clash, when the games were pushed to closed doors, that the rapid spread of the virus in the country began.

However, that didn’t halt the progress of the IPL, which started in April, amidst such chaos. Midway through the tournament, IPL hit the pause button, on the back of an increased number of cases inside the bio-bubble, which made it extremely dangerous for the players’ health and safety. Looking back at the IPL, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly revealed that there was no COVID spike when they decided to host the cash-rich league in the country.

“As I said, when we decided all this, there was no (Covid spike) in India. So it’s very easy to say now, but when this tournament was organised, Covid numbers (in India) were nothing. We started with Mumbai and finished there without any case. And Mumbai was very high (number of active Covid cases) then,” Ganguly told Indian Express.

“I don’t think so. The report we got is that there’s no breach of the bubble. How it happened is very difficult to say. How so many people are getting (infected) in the country is also very difficult to say,” he added on the bubble being infected.

Ganguly also confirmed that the UAE was a prime option but with the cases in India being low, the BCCI went on to host the competition in the country. Alongside that, the BCCI President also confirmed in the same interview that the domestic players’ revenue won’t be affected by the IPL halt.

“It was discussed, but the (COVID-19 cases) in India in February was (virtually) nothing. It has just gone through the roof in the last three weeks. Before that it was nothing. We discussed about the UAE but then decided to do it in India.”

The BCCI president also affirmed that the players will now use the time to get their vaccinations done before heading to England, for the World Test Championship final. Upon arrival, Ganguly admitted that the players would absolutely go under a 10-day quarantine in the United Kingdom.

“Now that they (players) have time, they will do it individually since the (state) governments (are) getting the vaccinations done. They all go to their respective homes, so it’s an easier option that way. Yes, absolutely (10-day quarantine in England) before the World Test Championship final."