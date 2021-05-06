The toughest time of my cricketing career was making comeback after the first injury, admits Cheteshwar Pujara

“When I had my first injury, to come back from it was the toughest time of my cricketing career. The moment our team physio came to and spoke to me that the recovery will be about six months. So, I was so upset, I started crying. I was in a negative mindset at that time. ‘Will I be able to play this game again? Will I be able to play at the international level again?” Pujara said in a YouTube interview on 'Mind Matters'.