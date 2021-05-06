Reports | Multiple English counties offer to host remainder of IPL 2021 in September

Not just this, ESPNCricinfo has also reported that the Counties believe that the matches could be hosted in front of packed stadiums. As things stand, spectators will return to international cricket matches in England starting from the New Zealand Tests, at a reduced capacity, but the Counties are said to be hopeful that, by September, the situation would be under control to the extent that games could be played in front of packed stadiums. Both the 2020 and the halted 2021 editions of the IPL were played behind closed doors.