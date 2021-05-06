Cricket Australia confirm that Australian IPL members have left India and are en-route to Maldives

On Thursday, Cricket Australia on their Twitter account confirmed that all the Australian members who were part of the IPL are safe en route to the Maldives. However, the tweet also revealed that Mike Hussey, who tested positive for COVID-19, is being taken care of by his franchise, CSK.

Thanks to Cricket Australia’s border closure till May 15, there was a cloud over how the Australian members, involved in the Indian Premier League - including the players and the commentators - would head back home. However, reports later revealed that the board was planning on taking the Australian members to the Maldives before heading back home.

Cricket Australia, taking to Twitter on Thursday, confirmed that the Australian members, excluding Mike Hussey, have left India and are on their way to the Maldives, where they are likely to spend their next two weeks. The cricketing board also insisted that they are not seeking the help of the government for an early trip back home.

Official Update | We can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. pic.twitter.com/mZQT2RlvBv — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 6, 2021

“Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives,” read the statement.

“The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian Government.”

“CA and the ACA extend their sincere thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their responsiveness in moving the Australians from India to the Maldives less than two days after the decision to indefinitely postpone the Indian Premier League.”

The board also stated that Chennai Super Kings’ batting coach, Mike Hussey, who was in contact with the franchise’s bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji will stay in India due to being tested COVID positive. However, the board confirmed that they would work closely with the BCCI to ensure his safe return.

“Mike Hussey remains in India having tested positive to COVID-19. Mike is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the care of his IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings. CA and the ACA will work closely with the BCCI to ensure Mike’s safe return to Australia when it is safe to do so.”