Stuart MacGill allegedly kidnapped and held at gunpoint in April

Former Australian spinner Stuart MacGill, in a shocking revelation, has told police that he was kidnapped and held at gunpoint on April 14 by four men, who are then said to have released him an hour later. The Sydney police have arrested the four men in connection with the incident in April.
He is then believed to have been driven to Bringelly, on the city's outskirts, and assaulted at gunpoint. The kidnappers are said to have released MacGill only an hour later, after being taken to the southwest suburb of Belmore. The police have now arrested the four group members - aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 - and charges are expected to be levelled on the four members later today.
Police have since revealed that the motive behind the kidnapping is believed to be purely financial.
“We believe the motive was purely financial, to obtain money from him,” police said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, reported Daily Mail.
“They are a criminal gang, it was a targetted kidnapping with the motivate to take money from him with no ransom.”
MacGill is believed to have reported the attack to police six days later, on April 20. The former leg spinner, who played 44 Tests for Australia between 1998 and 2008, has not publicly commented on the matter.
