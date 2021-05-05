Somerset announce the signing of Kiwi star batsman Devon Conway

English county Somerset have announced that they have signed Kiwi international batsman Devon Conway, with the southpaw available for selection between June 23rd and July 18th. During that time period, Conway would play nine Vitality Blast games and two County Championship games.

Since his debut in 2020, Devon Conway has become one of the mainstays in the BlackCaps outfit in the shortest format. In 14 T20Is since then, the left-hander has scored 473 runs, at an average of 59.1 and a strike rate of 151.1, which has seen two 90+ scores, against Australia and Bangladesh.

However, the Kiwi international is now set to feature in the English domestic season, with Somerset announcing that they have signed the left-hander, subject to the Club obtaining the appropriate Visa and No Objection Certificate.

The 29-year-old now would be available for selection between 23 June and 18 July, with the county confirming that he could play upto nine Vitality Blast T20 games and two County Championship games.

“Somerset has a very good reputation and I’m excited to be joining the team for a key part of the season. I’m really looking forward to the challenge,” the left-hander told Somerset.

“England is one of the places where everyone wants to test their skills during the summer and hopefully, I can positively contribute to success in the Vitality Blast and the County Championship,” he added.

Somerset’s Vitality Blast captain, Lewis Gregory, added that the club would be really pleased to have the Kiwi star play with them and insisted that he would help to take the squad to the next level.

“Devon is a quality player, and we are really pleased that he will be playing alongside us for part of this season. He’s an exciting talent and one that I am sure will help to take our already excellent squad onto the next level.”