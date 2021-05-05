Reports | Nine IPL-bound New Zealand cricketers set to fly straight to England

The cancellation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could turn into a blessing in disguise for New Zealand cricketers as it is being reported that the Kiwis are all set to bolster their preparation for the England and India Tests by flying the players directly to England, from India. The Kiwis were initially set to fly to England post the conclusion of the IPL, but the premature cancellation of the T20 extravaganza has seen New Zealand Cricket (NZC) consider the option of flying a large chunk of the Kiwi contingent currently in India straight to England.