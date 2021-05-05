Reports | Nine IPL-bound New Zealand cricketers set to fly straight to England

Today at 3:39 PM
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) are reportedly working hard behind the scenes and are keen to fly the Kiwi Test cricketers and those who have a T20 blast deal directly to England from India. New Zealand have a two-Test series scheduled vs England, post which they will play India in the WTC Final.
The cancellation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could turn into a blessing in disguise for New Zealand cricketers as it is being reported that the Kiwis are all set to bolster their preparation for the England and India Tests by flying the players directly to England, from India. The Kiwis were initially set to fly to England post the conclusion of the IPL, but the premature cancellation of the T20 extravaganza has seen New Zealand Cricket (NZC) consider the option of flying a large chunk of the Kiwi contingent currently in India straight to England.
Stuff.co.nz has reported that barring Tim Seifert, Adam Milne and Scott Kuggeleijn, all the Kiwis currently in India will be flying straight to England. While the likes of Williamson, Boult and Jamieson will be looking to extend their preparation for the England Tests and the World Test Championship Final, others, such as Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson, will be linking up with their respective teams in the T20 Blast.
“We’re confident the players going to the UK will be able to get an exemption and do their MIQ there. We haven’t got the finer details of that sorted yet. We’re working now with the ECB and BCCI to arrange flights to get them over to England,” NZC public affairs manager Richard Boock was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.
As per the current schedule, New Zealand will play a four-day game versus Somerset from May 25, after which they will take on England in a two-Test series between June 2 and June 4. This will then be followed by a one-off Test against India, the World Test Championship Final, that will be played from June 18-22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
