Reports | Franchises request PCB to move remainder of PSL 2021 to UAE

The country of Pakistan, across the past week, has recorded close to 4,000 Covid-19 cases per day on average, and ESPNCricinfo have reported that franchises, amidst the latest surge in cases, are not keen on playing out the rest of the season in Pakistan. As things stand, teams are scheduled to assemble in Karachi on May 23 and undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine, after which the season will restart on June 2.