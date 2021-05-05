Reports | Franchises request PCB to move remainder of PSL 2021 to UAE

Today at 11:25 AM
All six franchises have reportedly asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to move the remainder of the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League to UAE, in the wake of COVID cases surging in Pakistan. As things stand, the remainder of PSL 2021 is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.
A steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country of Pakistan has seen anxious franchises write to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), asking the board to shift the second half of the Pakistan Super League 2021 season, which is scheduled to begin on June 2, to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The country of Pakistan, across the past week, has recorded close to 4,000 Covid-19 cases per day on average, and ESPNCricinfo have reported that franchises, amidst the latest surge in cases, are not keen on playing out the rest of the season in Pakistan. As things stand, teams are scheduled to assemble in Karachi on May 23 and undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine, after which the season will restart on June 2.
The PCB, according to ESPNCricinfo, are currently ‘considering the request and reviewing current plans’. The 2021 edition kicked off in February, but a Covid outbreak within the tournament led to the competition being postponed to June. All the remaining matches are currently scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the final scheduled for June 20.
Last week, the PCB held the ‘replacement draft’ for PSL 2021, in which the likes of Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan and Martin Guptill were snapped up by franchises.
