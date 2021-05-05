Reports | Chennai Super Kings’ Mike Hussey tests positive for COVID-19

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was called off yesterday but the damage done by the COVID-19 virus is far from over as another participant has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Chennai Super Kings ’ batting consultant Mike Hussey has reportedly caught the virus, and the franchise are believed to be sweating on the results of the retest to confirm if the Australian legend has contracted the virus.

On Monday, two CSK members - bowling coach L Balaji and a bus helper - tested positive for the virus, and Hussey is believed to have contracted the virus from within the Super Kings camp.

"Hussey tested positive. But his samples are being redone. Hopefully, the report will come negative," TOI quoted a source close to the franchise as saying.

Currently, while franchises with no cases have been allowed to exit the bubble, the teams which have a Covid-positive person have asked all its members to quarantine for three days, after which they will be allowed to leave, granted they return at least two negative results. On Tuesday, the 2021 edition of the IPL was postponed indefinitely due to the Covid outbreak that rocked the competition.