Reports | BCCI looking at September window to resume IPL 2021

The BCCI are reportedly mulling restarting the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September, a month before the commencement of the World T20. The 2021 edition of the IPL was supposed to conclude in late May, but a COVID outbreak forced BCCI to postpone the tournament indefinitely.

There could yet be light at the end of the tunnel for the BCCI as it is being reported that the board have not given up hope yet, and are looking at a potential September window to complete the 2021 edition of the IPL. After 29 matches, IPL 2021 was brought to an abrupt halt by a major Covid outbreak within the tournament, but officials in the BCCI believe that the tournament could yet be completed “in a small window” in September.

By mid-September, India would be done with their five-match Test series versus England, but most importantly, the IPL could serve as a potential warmup for the World T20, which is slated to happen in October and November.

"A September window is being considered. By then the England-India series would be over and the foreign player would be ready for the T20 World Cup. That small window is being explored," Cricbuzz quoted a franchise official in the know as saying.

The chairman of the IPL, Brijesh Patel, also did not rule out a potential restart and insisted that the organizers will have to see if it will be feasible to host the second part of IPL 2021 in September.

"Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We'll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards."

Should the IPL resume, where it will happen remains to be seen. ESPNCricinfo have reported that the UAE is currently the front-runner to host the World T20 that is scheduled to take place in India. Thus if the ICC are keen on handing over the WT20 to the UAE, it’ll be unlikely that boards will agree to send their players to play the IPL in India, at a time where the country could potentially be hit by a third wave.