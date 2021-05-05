IPL 2021 | Safety of players was of utmost importance, not financial losses, admits Ness Wadia

Despite the dire situation in the country, where several million people were infected by the virus and were fighting a daily war, the Indian Premier League continued, in the cities affected - Delhi and Ahmedabad. In a span of 32 hours, Monday to Tuesday, the tournament went from full-flow to being postponed, because of the bio-bubble being not secure.

During the time period, there were at least five positive cases in four bio-bubble, which caused the tournament to be postponed. Punjab Kings’ co-owner Ness Wadia, who has been involved with the franchise since the inaugural edition, insisted that the safety of the players was of utmost importance. While the BCCI and the franchises would suffer losses due to the tournament being postponed, he insisted that the franchise isn’t too bothered about the financial losses.

"It is important that we considered the safety of the players. That is the utmost important factor. Personally, I have not thought about the financial losses. We will deal with that later. Right now we are focusing on ensuring safe return of the players," said Ness Wadia, reported Cricbuzz.

"It is very unfortunate but it is a decision that is correct under the current circumstances. I would say given the drastic increase in cases in the last two-three weeks, it has brought in a new dimension to the planning that was done at the beginning," he said.

Wadia also was of the opinion that IPL is one of the best T20 leagues, which is flexible, adaptable and adjustable. In the past, the tournament has shifted bases from India, owing to elections, COVID-19 outbreak and so on. He also maintained the fact that this postponement would not have an impact on the league in the future.

"This is the No 1 tournament in the world. Not just in terms of value, but also for its adaptability. It is the league that is the most flexible, adaptable and adjustable. Whether the move to South Africa in 2009, to UAE in 2014 and 2020, and whether it being held in India the in most grueling of Covid situations and circumstances, it always emerged strong. There won't be any impact on the league in future. The decision to suspend is right and I am sure they will hold it again," he concluded.