ICC Test Rankings | Babar Azam slips to 9th following golden duck; Pant breaks into Top 6

However, a golden duck has seen the Pakistan skipper slip three spots to 9th, with 736 rating points. He is only marginally ahead of the 10th-placed David Warner, who is 12 points behind the 26-year-old. Babar’s slump, however, has ensured a career-high ranking for India’s Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper batsman has now moved to 6th in the rankings. With 747 points to his name, Pant is joint sixth in the rankings and is level on points with teammate Rohit Sharma and New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls. The trio, next month, will be featuring in the World Test Championship Final in England.