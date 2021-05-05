AB de Villiers is hard to ignore and he can walk into any team, insists Tabraiz Shamsi

While AB de Villiers might have called it a day from international cricket a long time long ago, his form and fitness, turning up everywhere for Royal Challengers Bangalore has forced him into the reckoning for the South African national team. In 2019, the right-hander was so close to making a comeback to the national team before the management pulled a late plug. However, since then, the new head coach Mark Boucher has been in constant contact with the right-hander.