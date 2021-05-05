AB de Villiers is hard to ignore and he can walk into any team, insists Tabraiz Shamsi

Today at 3:53 PM
South Africa’s ace spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has insisted that a player of AB de Villiers' calibre is hard to ignore and added that he could walk into any of the international teams. However, at the same time, Shamsi insisted that de Villiers’ comeback depends on him, his fitness and the management.
While AB de Villiers might have called it a day from international cricket a long time long ago, his form and fitness, turning up everywhere for Royal Challengers Bangalore has forced him into the reckoning for the South African national team. In 2019, the right-hander was so close to making a comeback to the national team before the management pulled a late plug. However, since then, the new head coach Mark Boucher has been in constant contact with the right-hander.
Not just that, a couple of weeks ago, the swashbuckling batsman himself admitted that there will be an open conversation between him and Boucher, regarding his comeback to the national team. While a lot of it depended on his form and fitness, running through the IPL, the sudden postponement of the league has cast a new shadow of a doubt.
However, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi insisted that de Villiers is hard to ignore, adding that he would walk into any international team without much debate.
"AB is a world-class player and he can walk into any team and that’s how good he is, it doesn’t matter whether it’s England or Australia or South Africa,” Shamsi told Cricket Pakistan, reported Hindustan Times.
At the same time, the spinner also reckoned that the situation depends on not only de Villiers but also the national team management, who would have to make a decision, ahead of the World T20 in India, scheduled for October.
“I don’t know what AB’s situation is, it all depends on how he feels and how the coach feels and the selectors too. But, let’s be honest, a player like that is hard to ignore," Shamsi added.
