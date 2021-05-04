Reports | Wriddhiman Saha tests COVID-19 positive; SRH-MI likely to be postponed

The last 36 hours have indeed put the Indian Premier League in a major cloud, with as many as 5 high-profile players being affected by COVID-19. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have already entered into a hard quarantine, for the next six days. While the reports earlier suggested that the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians would go ahead, the fresh case of Wriddhiman Saha testing positive has put a major cloud.