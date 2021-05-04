Reports | Wriddhiman Saha tests COVID-19 positive; SRH-MI likely to be postponed

Today at 12:56 PM
While reports earlier in the day suggested that the SRH-MI game would go ahead without any concerns, multiple reports have pointed out that SRH’s wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive. Reports also indicated that DC’s Amit Mishra too has tested positive for the virus.
The last 36 hours have indeed put the Indian Premier League in a major cloud, with as many as 5 high-profile players being affected by COVID-19. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have already entered into a hard quarantine, for the next six days. While the reports earlier suggested that the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians would go ahead, the fresh case of Wriddhiman Saha testing positive has put a major cloud.
With the wicketkeeper-batsman testing positive in the latest round of testing, the clash between the two sides is unlikely to go ahead, reported multiple publications. The player has been put under isolation since Monday, which means that the clash might be postponed, just like the two others clashes in the tournament.
COVID-19 now strikes Sunrisers Hyderabad with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha testing positive. The entire team has been in isolation since yesterday.— Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) May 4, 2021
In addition, the Times of India also reported that Delhi Capitals’ leg-spinner Amit Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19, which increases the risk of the spread of the virus in the bio-bubble. The Bombay High Court has agreed to hear a plea filed for cancelling or postponing the cash-rich league. Not just that, the plea has sought damages of 1000 crores from BCCI & profit from IPL for medical treatment & oxygen for COVID-19.
More to follow...
