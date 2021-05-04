Reports | Sunrisers’ clash against Mumbai set to go ahead as per plans

Today at 12:21 PM
While there were doubts over today’s clash, Cricbuzz has reported that the Tuesday clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will go ahead as expected. Not just that, DDCA’s administrator Neeraj Sharma confirmed that they have not received any news of rescheduling the encounter.
All eyes are on the IPL Governing Council and the BCCI, after the outbreak of COVID-19 in various camps over the last 30 hours. While earlier in the day, it was almost but confirmed that Chennai Super Kings would not take the field against Rajasthan Royals, with the franchise having entered the hard quarantine, there were doubts over Tuesday’s fixture.
According to Cricbuzz’s reports, the fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians is set to be played, according to the plans. The reports also added that the BCCI have clarified to the Sunrisers, who sought clarity over their clash against Mumbai.
"At this point of time nobody wants to talk about the games, everyone is wary and thinking of safety. The foreign players are believed to be in a panic mode," say team officials, reported Cricbuzz.
The doubt has arisen over the fact that Mumbai Indians players met CSK in their last clash and have also been in contact with their bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji. However, the franchise has returned negative reports over the last two days, which has assured that the clash would go on as expected.
"In the event of any other positive cases, there could be a rethink, at this stage the game is on," sources said, something the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) administrative manager Neeraj Sharma confirmed. "Why should there be any doubt? We have had no information to the contrary," the DDCA official said, reported Cricbuzz.
