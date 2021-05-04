Reports | Delhi Capitals have been forced into quarantine after meet with KKR

Today at 10:38 AM
Earlier on Monday, the BCCI confirmed that KKR duo Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had tested COVID-19 positive in the latest round of testing. In the wake of that, the IPL governing council has reportedly asked Delhi Capitals to self-isolate themselves in Ahmedabad after facing KKR.
While the Indian Premier League went unfazed thus far, with a few COVID-19 cases far and in between, the latest round of cases has come as a setback to the tournament. On Monday, BCCI confirmed that KKR duo - Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy - were tested positive for the virus, which caused an uproar.
Though the IPL had postponed the game between KKR and RCB in Ahmedabad, according to Cricbuzz, the governing council has asked Delhi Capitals to go into self-isolation. The report suggested that the decision has stemmed from the fact that the franchise played against KKR, on the same day, the mystery spinner was tested for the virus.
"As we had played our last game against KKR, we have been advised to go into quarantine and all of us are in isolation. We are all in our rooms," a Delhi Capitals official told Cricbuzz.
However, it is unknown whether the franchise would play their last encounter at the venue, on Saturday, against KKR. Further, the Capitals’ practise session, scheduled for Tuesday is in doubt, following the news of the virus outbreak in Ahmedabad.
"We don't have any information if that practice session will go ahead," the official said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.