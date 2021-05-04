Reports | CSK to enter hard-quarantine and want to sit out next clash against RR

In the wake of three COVID cases in the CSK camp, the franchise is on the verge of entering a hard quarantine before their clash against RR. The report has also suggested that the franchise has already communicated with BCCI to reschedule their Wednesday clash against the Royals in Delhi.

Kolkata Knight Riders have already entered into a hard quarantine, for six days, where thorough testing would be done. Elsewhere, three of Chennai Super Kings’ staff too tested COVID-19 positive, which has created a new stir in the tournament. According to the reports, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, CEO Kasi Viswanathan and another staff member have tested positive.

With the franchise set to clash against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, in Delhi, the latest reports from the Indian Express has suggested that the franchise wants to sit out of their clash against RR. The report also indicated that the franchise is already on the verge of undergoing the mandatory six-day quarantine period after the three tested positive.

“The coach is asymptomatic. However, as per the BCCI’s Covid protocols, everybody who has come in contact with him will have to undergo a six-day quarantine. We can’t play our next game (against Rajasthan Royals),” a CSK official told The Indian Express.

The report also indicated that the franchise has already communicated with the BCCI, to reschedule their clash against RR. However, there is another catch, CSK’s next game, which is against SRH also falls inside the six-day period, which has led to a bout of confusion.

“The BCCI knows about the testing protocols and how many tests need to become negative before an all-clear is given. We have communicated it to the BCCI. They will have to reschedule the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals,” he added.

Additionally, another report also indicated that the clash would be rescheduled as per the SOP rules of the BCCI.

"Tomorrow's match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium between CSK and RR will be rescheduled as per SOP rules. As Balaji was in contact with the players, all of them have gone into hard quarantine. They are supposed to be tested everyday," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.