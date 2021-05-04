Reports | BCCI set to lose more than Rs 2000 crore owing to IPL 2021 postponement

Last year, the BCCI dodged a bullet as they managed to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE after the pandemic disrupted the original schedule, but that might very well not be the case this time around as it is believed that the board is set to incur significant losses. The 2021 edition of the IPL was postponed indefinitely earlier today and it looks unlikely that it will be completed, and this could spell disaster for the BCCI. According to a PTI report, the board could lose over Rs 2000 crore if the tournament is not completed.