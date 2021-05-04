Reports | BCCI considers shifting entire IPL season to Mumbai after COVID-19 scare

Today at 11:11 AM
After ten positive cases in the latest round of testing, the BCCI is considering shifting the entire season of the IPL to Mumbai, with the bubbles being breached in Delhi and Ahmedabad. Reports also have suggested that it would involve rejigging the schedule, including shiting the IPL final.
As much as ten positive cases in the latest round of testing, across venues in Ahmedabad and New Delhi has forced the rescheduling of RCB’s clash against KKR. Not just that, fresh reports have emerged that CSK would likely sit out of their clash against Rajasthan, at the venue, after three of their staff members tested positive.
In the aftermath of these incidents, ESPNCricinfo has reported that there is a strong possibility of the entire tournament being shifted to Mumbai. Multiple other reports also suggested that the BCCI are already arranging all the required facilities for the tournament shift. It would also mean that the cricketing board would ditch the caravan model and would implement the fresh plan.
Not just that, the publication also indicated that Mumbai’s three cricketing stadiums - Wankhede, DY Patil and Brabourne - would be used as the venues, with them all being match-ready. It would be mean that the tournament would have a rejigged schedule, with multiple double-headers and the final being shifted from May 30 to June.
“Stadiums, hotel-booking and air-travel will be BCCI’s biggest challenges. Stadiums have to be made match-ready, hotels are a concern because some are Covid centres, especially in south Mumbai. The Board is working on it,” reported TOI.
“Air-travel has to be coordinated well. Entry and exit points at the airports have been a matter of concern. Many franchises who did their own internal contact-tracing concluded that airport terminals may have led to a breach in the bio-bubble,” sources tracking developments said, reported TOI.
