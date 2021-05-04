IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely following major COVID outbreak

The inevitable has happened as the BCCI have indefinitely suspended the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament, after registering positive cases prior to its commencement, kicked off on April 9 and went smoothly for close to 25 days without any Covid scare, but on Monday, KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive led to the clash between KKR and RCB on May 3rd getting indefinitely postponed.