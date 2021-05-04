IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely following major COVID outbreak

Today at 1:11 PM
The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely following a major Covid outbreak within the competition, which has seen players or staff from four franchises test positive. The first case emerged on Monday, but there have been multiple cases since then.
The inevitable has happened as the BCCI have indefinitely suspended the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament, after registering positive cases prior to its commencement, kicked off on April 9 and went smoothly for close to 25 days without any Covid scare, but on Monday, KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive led to the clash between KKR and RCB on May 3rd getting indefinitely postponed.
This was seen as a one-off breach initially, but then two non-playing members from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) testing positive created more panic, with the franchise, along with KKR, forced to go into a six-day hard quarantine.
The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash on Tuesday was scheduled to go ahead as planned, but news of Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra testing positive has forced the BCCI to indefinitely suspend the tournament for the time being.
The news was confirmed by BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, who told news publication ANI that the BCCI has decided to halt the tournament owing to the COVID outbreak.
Update: It has now been confirmed by the BCCI that the tournament has in fact been postponed, and not just suspended. You can find the release here
