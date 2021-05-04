IPL 2021 | KKR CEO Venky Mysore hopeful that the franchise will train on May 6

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in KKR’s camp, the franchise’s CEO Venky Mysore has admitted that most probably the team would go out of isolation on May 6 for their training session. He also confirmed that Sandeep is doing fine while adding that Varun is a little under the weather.

Two KKR players - Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy - tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing on Sunday, which forced the franchise to go into self-isolation and thorough checking. It resulted in the franchise’s clash against RCB postponed to a later date, with the two-time winners entering into a four-day complete quarantine before taking the field for practice sessions.

KKR’s CEO Venky Mysore in an interview with Star Sports revealed that the franchise has been in constant contact with their team doctor since the incident. He also added that if everything goes well, the franchise would set out for their practise session on May 6, ahead of their scheduled May 8 clash against Delhi Capitals.

"The team doctor was on the call as well, and his assessment is that if everything's goes well, the plan that we have put in place, we should be able to get the results sometime later in the day on the 6th of May," Mysore explained to Star Sports, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"Which means that potentially we could even get out that evening for a practice subject to what the coaches want to do and then get ready for 7th and 8th depending on when the rescheduled games would potentially take place."

Since the outbreak, the CEO has affirmed that the two-time IPL winners have taken all the necessary precautions, as advised by the medical team.

"We have taken all the precautions that are necessary and have been advised by the medical teams of IPL and KKR and also getting appropriate advice from outside on what the right thing to do is,” he added.

Venky Mysore also provided an update on the affected players, adding that Sandeep Warrier has been doing fine, with no real symptoms of the virus. On the other hand, he insisted that Varun is a little under the weather but assured that both the players are in good spirits.

“Sandeep, in particular, is doing fine. No temperature, no other symptoms, and he is feeling good. Varun is still a little under the weather, but better than yesterday and both of them are in good spirits."

"So there is plenty of cricket to be played, but I think the most important thing right now is the health and safety of all the concerned. I think if we get past this challenge that has come our way, we will do everything; that's how we are prioritising it," he concluded.