BCCI confirm postponement of IPL 2021; players allowed to go back home

The BCCI, in an official release, have confirmed that the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League has been postponed, with the players released from bubbles and allowed to head back home. The board confirmed that they will try to ‘arrange for the secure and safe passage’ of all participants.

Initial reports, and a subsequent statement from BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, claimed that the BCCI were indefinitely postponing the IPL, but now the board have confirmed that they are in fact postponing the competition. This means that the tournament will not restart in a week’s time as initially reported, as the players, as per the BCCI’s statement, have been released from bubbles and allowed to head back home.

“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” a statement from the BCCI read.

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.

“These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

“The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

"BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.”