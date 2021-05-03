Reports | Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera will no longer represent the country as reports have emerged that the 32-year-old has announced his retirement from international cricket. Perera, who made his international debut back in 2009, featured for the country in the recently-concluded T20I series versus West Indies, but it is believed that the all-rounder chose to retire after being informed by the selectors that he was no longer in their plans.