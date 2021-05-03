Reports | RCB vs KKR clash in Ahmedabad postponed following major Covid scare

IPL 2021 has been rocked by a Covid-19 scare as reports have emerged that Monday’s clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been indefinitely postponed owing to a major Covid scare within the Knight Riders camp. According to multiple sources, several KKR players fell sick on the eve of the RCB encounter and hence the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have been told that Monday’s game will be indefinitely postponed to a later date.