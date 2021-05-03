Reports | RCB vs KKR clash in Ahmedabad postponed following major Covid scare

Today at 12:20 PM
The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad later today has reportedly been postponed owing to a serious Covid concern in the Knight Riders camp. It is believed that multiple KKR players, including Pat Cummins, have fallen ill ahead of Monday’s clash.
IPL 2021 has been rocked by a Covid-19 scare as reports have emerged that Monday’s clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been indefinitely postponed owing to a major Covid scare within the Knight Riders camp. According to multiple sources, several KKR players fell sick on the eve of the RCB encounter and hence the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have been told that Monday’s game will be indefinitely postponed to a later date.
According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, “several personnel within the KKR camp”, including Australia’s Pat Cummins, are currently unwell and, as a result, the organizers have decided to indefinitely postpone the match that was scheduled to be played at 7.30 PM IST today.
Meanwhile, there have also been rumors that at least two KKR players have tested positive for Covid-19 following a bubble breach in Ahmedabad. Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier are believed to be the infected players, although the news has not been confirmed by the KKR franchise.
More to follow……..
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.