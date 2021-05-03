New Zealand dethrone England as number one ODI side; India slip to third

Despite the series win over England, though, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side have slipped one spot to third position. India beat a visiting English side 2-1 at home, but, despite the result, Aaron Finch’s Australia have leapfrogged the Men in Blue to secure the second spot in the rankings. The latest update has left Australia with 118 rating points, while they are followed by India (115) and England (115) respectively. New Zealand are clear of all three teams below them and are first with 120 rating points to their name.