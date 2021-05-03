IPL 2021 | I keep tab on runs and strike-rate, both are very important, states Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, who struck yet another fifty on Sunday, asserted that he considers both runs and strike rate ‘very important’ and added that he usually likes to take more risks in good batting conditions. Dhawan stated that, personally, after a dull few games, he ‘wanted’ to cash in versus Punjab.

Shikhar Dhawan has essentially been unstoppable since the halfway mark of IPL 2020, and the opener scored yet another IPL fifty on Sunday as he propelled Delhi to the top of the table with a fine 69* (47). 167 was what Delhi needed to chase on a slightly tricky Ahmedabad wicket, but Dhawan, who has now regained his Orange Cap, made easy work of a target which at one stage threatened to look challenging. Batsmen, in general, would be more than satisfied if they are just scoring tons of runs, but what has left Dhawan satisfied is not just the fact that he scored 69*, but that he managed to do it at a very healthy strike rate of 146.81.

Speaking post match, Dhawan said that he respects both runs and strike rate and added that he was pleased to up his SR after having a few quiet games in which he struck in the 110s and 120s.

“It's good to get the strike rate up and get the price up as well! (laughs) I keep tabs on both runs and strike rate, both sync,” Dhawan said on Sunday.

“But it depends on the wicket as well, you have to respect it. Today there was dew, last two games there weren't. When it comes on nicely I take more risks. I've been playing with Prithvi for three years now. He makes it easy for me the way he strikes it. At the same time I stick to my process. Last match there was nothing to do from my side, but this match I knew I had to cash in.”

While other sides have found it difficult to chase in Ahmedabad, the Capitals, after faltering versus RCB, have cruised in each of their last two chases. Versus KKR they chased down a target of 155 in 16.3 overs while versus Punjab, on Sunday, 17.4 overs was all Rishabh Pant’s men needed to knock off PBKS’ 166. Dhawan said that he was pleased with the way the batters paced the chase and revealed that, after getting off to a quick start, DC were keen to finish the game in under 19 overs.

“Really happy the way we chased down the score. Prithvi and myself gave a great start, what we needed. Smith chipped in nicely. I knew I had to go to the end because for the new batsman it was a little difficult. Once we knew that we can close the game quickly, we planned that we should finish in 19 overs.”

The dominant seven-wicket win on Sunday propelled Delhi back to the top of the IPL 2021 table.