IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Mumbai’s clash against Hyderabad

Monday turned out to be an unexpected off day, but IPL 2021 will, at least as things stand, restart on Tuesday in Delhi as fourth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). A defeat for Sunrisers on Tuesday will essentially knock them out of IPL 2021.

A shocking Covid outbreak in the Kolkata camp brought the IPL to a one-day halt, but the action is all set to resume on Tuesday in Delhi. Two sides who struggled immeasurably in the Chennai leg of the tournament will lock horns with each other, but Tuesday’s clash will be vitally important for one of the sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad. With just 1 win from 7 matches, SRH need to win each of their remaining matches to stand a chance of qualifying, so the pressure will well and truly be on the Orange Army.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Form Guide

Mumbai Indians - W W L

During the weekend, Mumbai Indians pulled off one of the most remarkable victories in T20 history versus the Chennai Super Kings, and they are finally starting to look like defending champions. After a torrid Chennai leg, Mumbai have been slowly getting back to their best in Delhi, and have won both their matches at the venue. The batting seems to be doing okay, but skipper Rohit Sharma will be hoping for his bowlers to step up come Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - L L L

Over the course of the past few days, everything that could potentially go wrong has gone wrong for the Sunrisers - the team morale has been destroyed, the fanbase has been antagonized, the legacy of their greatest ever player has been tarnished and the complexion of the team has been butchered. New leaders, they say, usually resurrect the side, but that was not the case on Sunday as SRH was given a harsh reality check by Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals. 7 wins from 7 games looks like an impossible task from hereon, but Williamson would be hoping that his teammates respond to the RR defeat strongly.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head to Head

Total - 17

MI - 9

SRH - 8

No Result - 0

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Last Meeting

The last H2H meeting was a clash in which MI stole the game from SRH. Chasing 151 SRH were cruising at 90/2, but an avoidable David Warner run out triggered a collapse. The Orange Army lost their last 8 wickets for just 47 runs to slip to an embarrassing 13-run defeat.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Probable Playing XI

MI - Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

SRH - Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 31, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

©

Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen - Manish Pandey, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson

All-rounders - Kieron Pollard

Bowlers - Rahul Chahar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sid Kaul

Captain - Jonny Bairstow

Vice-captain - Quinton de Kock

Match Info

Match - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 31

Date - Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Time - 7.30 PM IST

Venue - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi