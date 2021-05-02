IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Kolkata’s clash against Bangalore

Today at 12:34 AM
Fresh off thumping defeats in their last respective games, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in a crucial clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. The clash, in particular, will be crucial for KKR, who would need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
KKR and RCB have delivered many a classic over the years but, more than entertainment, it’ll be victory that these two sides will be looking for on Monday. Having racked up 5 wins already, RCB are in pole position to qualify for the playoffs and could further strengthen their stranglehold at the top with a win, while KKR, currently reeling at sixth spot, simply need to win to stay relevant in the competition. The Knight Riders are already four points behind fourth-placed Mumbai Indians and so the Morgan-led side will need to win to ensure that the gap does not widen further.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Form Guide
Kolkata Knight Riders - L W L
A win against Punjab Kings made many believe that KKR might have finally found the success formula, but the defeat in their last clash vs the Capitals turned out to be damning. An underwhelming display with the bat saw KKR post just 154, and it took DC all of 16.3 overs to knock the target down. Coach Brendon McCullum, post the defeat, was livid with his batsmen, so one can expect plenty of drastic changes in the starting XI on Monday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore - L W L
RCB’s form guide might be the same as KKR, but they are a far more settled side and will undoubtedly be the favorites on Monday. That RCB were firmly outclassed by Punjab in all three facets goes without saying, but they are still a team that has more good than bad. The side, in the last game, did not quite get their plans with the bat right, so Hesson & Co. will be looking to put up a much stronger showing with the bat on Monday.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Head to Head
Total - 27
RCB - 13
KKR - 14
No Result - 0
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Last Meeting
The last meeting between these two sides saw the Reds demolish Morgan’s side thanks to special performances from two very, very special players. After a Varun Chakravarthy double strike reduced RCB to 9/2, the Reds were in all sorts, but scarcely believable fifties from Maxwell (78) and de Villiers (76) propelled RCB to 204 on a tough Chennai wicket. KKR, in response, were never in the chase and eventually slumped to a 38-run defeat.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Probable Playing XI
KKR - Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
RCB - Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 30, Blitzpools Fantasy XI
Wicket-keepers - AB de Villiers
Batsmen - Glenn Maxwell, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul Tripathi
All-rounders - Andre Russell, Daniel Sams
Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy
Captain - AB de Villiers
Vice-captain - Devdutt Padikkal
Match Info
Match - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 30
Date - Monday, May 3, 2021
Time - 7.30 PM IST
Venue - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
https://www.blitzpools.com/