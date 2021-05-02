IPL 2021 | Blitzpools Prediction, Fantasy XI Tips & Probable XI for Kolkata’s clash against Bangalore

Fresh off thumping defeats in their last respective games, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in a crucial clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. The clash, in particular, will be crucial for KKR, who would need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

KKR and RCB have delivered many a classic over the years but, more than entertainment, it’ll be victory that these two sides will be looking for on Monday. Having racked up 5 wins already, RCB are in pole position to qualify for the playoffs and could further strengthen their stranglehold at the top with a win, while KKR, currently reeling at sixth spot, simply need to win to stay relevant in the competition. The Knight Riders are already four points behind fourth-placed Mumbai Indians and so the Morgan-led side will need to win to ensure that the gap does not widen further.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Form Guide

Kolkata Knight Riders - L W L

A win against Punjab Kings made many believe that KKR might have finally found the success formula, but the defeat in their last clash vs the Capitals turned out to be damning. An underwhelming display with the bat saw KKR post just 154, and it took DC all of 16.3 overs to knock the target down. Coach Brendon McCullum, post the defeat, was livid with his batsmen, so one can expect plenty of drastic changes in the starting XI on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - L W L

RCB’s form guide might be the same as KKR, but they are a far more settled side and will undoubtedly be the favorites on Monday. That RCB were firmly outclassed by Punjab in all three facets goes without saying, but they are still a team that has more good than bad. The side, in the last game, did not quite get their plans with the bat right, so Hesson & Co. will be looking to put up a much stronger showing with the bat on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Head to Head

Total - 27

RCB - 13

KKR - 14

No Result - 0

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Last Meeting

The last meeting between these two sides saw the Reds demolish Morgan’s side thanks to special performances from two very, very special players. After a Varun Chakravarthy double strike reduced RCB to 9/2, the Reds were in all sorts, but scarcely believable fifties from Maxwell (78) and de Villiers (76) propelled RCB to 204 on a tough Chennai wicket. KKR, in response, were never in the chase and eventually slumped to a 38-run defeat.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Probable Playing XI

KKR - Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 30, Blitzpools Fantasy XI

©

Wicket-keepers - AB de Villiers

Batsmen - Glenn Maxwell, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders - Andre Russell, Daniel Sams

Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

Captain - AB de Villiers

Vice-captain - Devdutt Padikkal

Match Info

Match - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 30

Date - Monday, May 3, 2021

Time - 7.30 PM IST

Venue - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad