Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘sweaty’ Pant’s flying bat moment costing him his wicket

Yesterday at 11:24 PM
Well, there is a popular saying, only Rohit Sharma can dismiss Rohit Sharma. That was so last decade, this decade, we have a new player - Rishabh Pant - who lives by Rohit’s legacy. Against Punjab, the southpaw absolutely put a whole lot of force behind the bat only for it cost him his wicket.
Plug in your the earphones and enjoy the commentary
May 2, 2021
Who took pant'>Rishabh pant wicket ?? Jordan or dew ?. #DCvsPBKS— Hasan27 🇮🇳 (@MrHasa9) May 2, 2021
That was a funny dismissal
Wicket! For Punjab Rishabh Pant out on 14 (11b)— Anis Sajan (@mrcricketuae) May 2, 2021
Bat flies into the leg side, ball into the off side
Capitals need 19 runs in 18 balls. RRR: 6.33#IPLWITHANISSAJAN #IPL2021 #cricktunplugged #VIVOIPL #PBKSvDC #DCvPBKS pic.twitter.com/fVHa7H54ND
IN Captaincy— B U N N Y 🐰 | RCB ❤ (@BUNNYYMUSIC) May 2, 2021
Rishabh Pant >>>>> Rohit & Dhoni#PBKSvsDC #RishabhPant #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/NvizRXt0tH
Great job Pant!
Rishabh Pant is there to rule. Rishabh Pant Captaincy appreciation tweet. The way he has been using his bowlers is commendable! #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/kKMPXhsiih— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) May 2, 2021
out of context, but rishabh pant is such a cutie 🥰— meme (@bitchyOrat) May 2, 2021
Theyare the table toppers now
I don’t think people realize how strong this #DelhiCapitals team really is— Nikhil Uttamchandani (@NikUttam) May 2, 2021
Ashwin and Iyer are absent. Stoinis and Hetmeyer have barely been tested. Rabada hasn’t found full form, Nortje and Woakes are sitting on the bench and they are still top of the table 😭 #PBKSvDC #IPL2021
Yahan pe sab shanti shanti hai! 🎶🤫#DilDilli #DelhiCapitals #IPL2021 #PBKSvsDC pic.twitter.com/f0F3XD12EU— Eri🃏 (@erishaxoxo) May 2, 2021
