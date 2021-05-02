 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘sweaty’ Pant’s flying bat moment costing him his wicket

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rishabh Pant during IPL 2021

    IPL

    Twitter reacts to Rishabh ‘sweaty’ Pant’s flying bat moment costing him his wicket

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:24 PM

    Well, there is a popular saying, only Rohit Sharma can dismiss Rohit Sharma. That was so last decade, this decade, we have a new player - Rishabh Pant - who lives by Rohit’s legacy. Against Punjab, the southpaw absolutely put a whole lot of force behind the bat only for it cost him his wicket.

    Plug in your the earphones and enjoy the commentary

    That was a funny dismissal

    Great job Pant!

    Theyare the table toppers now

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down