    Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant’s floor-drop after being blinded by Shaw’s throw from the deep

    Prithvi Shaw during IPL 2021

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:10 PM

    It seldom happens in cricket, where the wicketkeeper goes down to the floor after the fielder’s throw from the deep boundary. However, today was a rare day, with DC wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropping down to the floor after Prithvi Shaw’s throw from the deep boundary blinded him to rights.

    Pant saving himself

    This is hilarious

    Remember this?

    What was that throw from Shaw

    Woaah! That's a treat to watch

