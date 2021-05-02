Twitter reacts to Manish Pandey inventing new shot by unleashing front-kick uppercut

What would you do if you are chasing 221 and you’ve faced four consecutive dots in the first four balls of the chase? If you’re sane you would be unperturbed and look for a single. If you’re crazy you would look to swing to the heavens and if you’re KL Rahul you would probably play another dot. But Manish Pandey being Manish Pandey . He belongs to a category of his own, and so this is what he decided to do today - invent a new shot of his own. That’s right.