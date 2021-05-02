 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Jos ‘Riyan’ Buttler adopting selfie-celebration after scoring maiden T20 hundred

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Buttler mimics Parag

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to Jos ‘Riyan’ Buttler adopting selfie-celebration after scoring maiden T20 hundred

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:33 PM

    It took him 282 games but FINALLY, Jos Buttler, today in Delhi, ended up scoring his maiden T20 century. But as good as his innings was, what was arguably better was Buttler’s celebration. The England vice-captain adopted teammate Riyan Parag’s ‘selfie’ celebration to mark the special occasion.

    Riyan Parag's effect is too high!😂😂

    That's destructive innings from Jos Buttler!🔥

    Such a clean striker of the ball!

    Looks so decent on field today!

    Take a bow Jos Buttler🙌

    A Torstoise innings ended up like a Chetah

    Pure on fire & full of entertainment!💙

    Just this man Buttler things!👏

    Hahaha! 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down