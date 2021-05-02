Twitter reacts to Jos ‘Riyan’ Buttler adopting selfie-celebration after scoring maiden T20 hundred

Today at 5:33 PM
It took him 282 games but FINALLY, Jos Buttler, today in Delhi, ended up scoring his maiden T20 century. But as good as his innings was, what was arguably better was Buttler’s celebration. The England vice-captain adopted teammate Riyan Parag’s ‘selfie’ celebration to mark the special occasion.
Riyan Parag's effect is too high!😂😂
May 2, 2021
Ee parag gadi effect. Buttler kuda bat tho selfie teeskuntnadu😂😂😂😂— roopesh (@roopezh) May 2, 2021
That's destructive innings from Jos Buttler!🔥
Buttler was 37(35) at one stage and ended with 124(64)— Sujith (@isujithh) May 2, 2021
That's 87 of last 28 balls🥶
Some serious spanking from Jos🔥#RR #RRvSRH
Such a clean striker of the ball!
Buttler 19th over 24 runs— manoj (@ganeshmanoj) May 2, 2021
Looks so decent on field today!
Buttler🤜🤛Samson. Superb century by Buttler. Amazing display of stroke play was at Delhi Stadium.#IPL2021 #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/5lqYLHJPPJ— Zulqarnain Mushtaq (@zulqarnain531) May 2, 2021
Take a bow Jos Buttler🙌
Maiden IPL century for Jos Buttler, what an innings this has been for him. Last 67 runs he scored in just 21 balls, a quality knock from a quality player. The way he accelerated after crossing fifty was brilliant.#josbuttler #SRHvRR— 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐞𝐭 (@conquerer0) May 2, 2021
A Torstoise innings ended up like a Chetah⚡
Jos Buttler today:👇👇👇— ᒪє ᑭнσтσ ᒪє (@Le_Pathan_Le) May 2, 2021
First 35 balls - 33 runs.
Last 29 balls - 89 runs.
Maiden IPL century for Jos Buttler, what an innings this has been for him... @josbuttler @rajasthanroyals#RRvsSRH #Ipl2021 #Dream11 pic.twitter.com/h17TonsHVt
Pure on fire & full of entertainment!💙
Buttler ka century ⚡⚡💙🔥🔥🔥— Vinnnieee (@sasssyclassy) May 2, 2021
Maza aagya aj ka match pe
Just this man Buttler things!👏
Jos Buttler Registered Highest Score For #RR in the History Of #IPL— ✨__Mѓ Pǿp'Sţãĉkş Sãñ'Tǿ,şĥ__🔥 (@ItzpoppinSk) May 2, 2021
What A Freak Knock By Jos Buttler🔥❤️
Took Only 16 Balls To Reach From 50 To 100 👏
Brilliant Century 🙌 124 (64)
Well played Buttler 💪🔥✨❤️💯#RRvsSRH #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/EJkWya09CX
Hahaha!
Form lo leni buttler gadiki century icharu kadhara— Vijenderyadav (@Vijende96857341) May 2, 2021
