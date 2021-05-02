Twitter reacts to clueless Khaleel pulling off contender for ‘worst boundary-save attempt’ of season

However, an atrocious effort from the fielder, Khaleel Ahmed, ended up gifting four valuable runs to the Royals. As the ball took the outside edge of Buttler’s bat and flew, Khaleel, having no clue where the ball was, started jogging almost like he was blind-sighted. The ball bounced in front of him and should have been stopped, but Khaleel, for some reason, ended up running all over it. He rather comically tried stopping it from reaching the boundary but his initial mess-up proved to be too costly as the pace on the ball, and the fastness of the outfield, ended up taking the ball to the boundary.