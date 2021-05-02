Twitter reacts as ‘smart’ Axar Patel catching both Punjab batsmen short of their crease

In the absence of Punjab Kings’ skipper KL Rahul , the franchise had no choice but to open the innings with Prabhsimran Singh and Mayank Agarwal . Once Prabhsimran was dismissed, it was up to the Jamaican, the Universe Boss to take matters into his own hands. While he did, with a four and a six, he was cleaned up by a rather innocuous delivery from Kagiso Rabada.

Post that, the partnership between Dawid Malan and Mayank started the long rebuilding process for the franchise. While they took on the bowlers, with the odd fours and sixes, Delhi were largely bossing the game, with their smart bowling changes. At the end of the 13th over, Punjab were on 87/2, having to maximise on their start for a good total.

However, that is exactly when Rishabh Pant tossed the ball to Axar Patel , who struck immediately to send back World No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan. The drama was far from done, in the very same over, there was a moment of confusion that transpired into a comical run-out.

Having punched the ball straight to Hetmyer, Mayank took off for a quick single before pulling a late plug, which resulted in the all-rounder catching Hooda short of his crease. That was not it, Axar, was also smart enough to chuck the ball towards the striker’s end to ensure that he had caught both the Punjab batsmen - Hooda and Mayank - short of their crease. A moment that would have made some of the Pakistan batsmen from yesteryears proud. But terrible running overall, which resulted in a throw of a wicket from Punjab.