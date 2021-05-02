Twitter reacts as ‘smart’ Axar Patel catching both Punjab batsmen short of their crease

Today at 9:09 PM
We have seen the Pakistani batsmen ace it to perfection, with both batsmen running to the same end but today, Punjab Kings’ batsmen Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Hooda excelled in that art. The two batsmen took off for a single before both of them failed to reach the non-striker’s end.
In the absence of Punjab Kings’ skipper KL Rahul, the franchise had no choice but to open the innings with Prabhsimran Singh and Mayank Agarwal. Once Prabhsimran was dismissed, it was up to the Jamaican, the Universe Boss to take matters into his own hands. While he did, with a four and a six, he was cleaned up by a rather innocuous delivery from Kagiso Rabada.
Post that, the partnership between Dawid Malan and Mayank started the long rebuilding process for the franchise. While they took on the bowlers, with the odd fours and sixes, Delhi were largely bossing the game, with their smart bowling changes. At the end of the 13th over, Punjab were on 87/2, having to maximise on their start for a good total.
However, that is exactly when Rishabh Pant tossed the ball to Axar Patel, who struck immediately to send back World No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan. The drama was far from done, in the very same over, there was a moment of confusion that transpired into a comical run-out.
Having punched the ball straight to Hetmyer, Mayank took off for a quick single before pulling a late plug, which resulted in the all-rounder catching Hooda short of his crease. That was not it, Axar, was also smart enough to chuck the ball towards the striker’s end to ensure that he had caught both the Punjab batsmen - Hooda and Mayank - short of their crease. A moment that would have made some of the Pakistan batsmen from yesteryears proud. But terrible running overall, which resulted in a throw of a wicket from Punjab.
Pakistan-esque runout
May 2, 2021
Runout dekh ke Pakistan cricket ki yaad aa gyi 😍— PRASHANT (@pra_shant18) May 2, 2021
LOL
Ok I really hope that runout gets nominations. #goodbadridiculous #Ipl2021— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) May 2, 2021
That runout of Hooda is a great moment to revise the laws of the game #DCvsPBKS— Ankit Poddar (@PSAnkit) May 2, 2021
Unbelievable
TACTICAL RUNOUT— Mr. Critic 2️⃣.0️⃣🎭 (@ChiragA45) May 2, 2021
What a mix up runout 🤯who is out?— PRANEETH(wear mask) (@RoyalKingVirat) May 2, 2021
Absolute circus
Lockdown starts at 22:00— Shreyansh Pandey (@Shreyanshvlogs) May 2, 2021
Me and my friend at 21:59-#deepakhooda #MayankAgarwal #KLRahul #DCvsPBKS #PBKSvsDC Deepak Hooda Run Out pic.twitter.com/zsmghcwnAK
