Reports | Cricket South Africa deny Rassie van der Dussen NOC to play in IPL 2021

Things could go from bad to worse for seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals as reports have emerged that the franchise might fail to acquire the services of South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen. Following the injury to Ben Stokes, it was widely reported that Rajasthan had zeroed in on van der Dussen as a replacement, and there were sources that even claimed that the right-handed batsman would be available for the entirety of the second half of IPL 2021.