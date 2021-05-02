IPL 2021 | Tom Moody confirms David Warner no longer a starter; says batsman has to ‘come to terms’ with the decision

Today at 2:42 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad Director of Cricket Tom Moody has confirmed that David Warner is no longer a first-choice pick and insisted that the Australian has to ‘come to terms’ with the logic behind his axe. Moody confirmed that SRH had to take the hard call in order to fix the balance of the side.
The David Warner era in Sunrisers Hyderabad is officially over as the franchise’s Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, has confirmed that the ex-SRH skipper will longer be a guaranteed starter in the side. On Saturday, SRH sacked Warner as skipper and confirmed the appointment of Kane Williamson, and hinted at the potential ousting of the Australian opener from the starting XI.
Ahead of the Orange Army’s clash against Rajasthan Royals today, Moody has confirmed that Warner has been ‘dropped’, and revealed that the 34-year-old has been left shocked and disappointed by the decision.
“We had to make the hard call - somebody has to miss out and unfortunately it's him. He's shocked and disappointed. Anyone would be disappointed,” Moody was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.
Moody further said that the management took the decision to adjust the balance of the side, and added that Warner will have to ‘come to terms’ with the logic behind the move.
“He has come to terms with the logic behind what we want to achieve from a franchise's perspective. He has rallied around the team and more importantly the team has rallied around him. I don't think what's happened in the past isn't as relevant and we have made some significant changes in the ground in the last 24-48 hours.”
SRH are currently bottom of the IPL 2021 table, with just 1 win from 6 games.
