IPL 2021 | RCB to sport ‘special Blue jersey’ in an upcoming game to honour frontline workers

Today at 1:25 PM
RCB have confirmed that the franchise will be making financial contributions to the healthcare infrastructure and will further be sporting a blue jersey in one upcoming game to honour frontline workers. The franchise will also auction all the signed player jerseys from the game to raise money.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have become the latest franchise to pledge their support to the country in these dire times as the franchise, earlier today, confirmed that they will be taking multiple steps to aid the country in its fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a series of Tweets, RCB revealed that the franchise “identified key areas where much-needed help is required immediately” and confirmed that they will be making a significant financial contribution related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities.
“RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this,” the franchise said earlier today.
More importantly and notably, though, RCB confirmed that the players, in one of the upcoming group games this season, will be sporting a special Blue jersey to honour all frontline workers. The franchise also confirmed that they will auction all the signed player jerseys from the game to raise money.
“This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect & show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits & leading the fight against the pandemic.
“RCB will also auction all the signed player jerseys from this game to raise money and add to our earlier financial contribution supporting healthcare infrastructure related to oxygen support.”
