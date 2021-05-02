IPL 2021 | RCB to sport ‘special Blue jersey’ in an upcoming game to honour frontline workers

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have become the latest franchise to pledge their support to the country in these dire times as the franchise, earlier today, confirmed that they will be taking multiple steps to aid the country in its fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a series of Tweets, RCB revealed that the franchise “identified key areas where much-needed help is required immediately” and confirmed that they will be making a significant financial contribution related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities.