IPL 2021 | Probably one of the best T20 games that I have been a part of, admits Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, in the post-match presentation, has admitted that this was probably the best T20 games that he has been a part of. The MI skipper also insisted that the partnership between Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard was crucial to their success in chasing down a mammoth target.

At the halfway stage, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma would have been worried about his side’s chances of a victory, after conceding 218 runs to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. However, a good start was crucial for the hosts, with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock providing exactly that, with a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket.

While CSK came through strongly in the middle-overs, the presence of power-hitters in Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya allowed Mumbai to be in the game always. Ultimately, it was the Windies all-rounder Pollard’s knock, 87 runs off 34 deliveries which took the franchise over the line.

In the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma has admitted that it was probably one of the best T20 games that he has been part of, in his career. Alongside that, Rohit also added that it was a good pitch with a smaller ground, which allowed the chasing side to be in the game always.

“Probably one of the best T20 games that I have ever been part of. I have never seen a chase like that before. One of best innings from Polly. Brilliant to see from outside. Good pitch, smaller ground, we wanted to stay positive once we finished the 20 overs. We got a decent start and then we saw what happened,” Rohit expressed in the post-match presentation.

Rohit insisted that sending Krunal Pandya at No.4 was to allow the power-hitters to bat as many deliveries as possible. Despite Krunal’s 23-ball 32, the MI skipper added that the franchise will always continue to back the all-rounder to do the job.

“We just wanted to go there and express ourselves. A brilliant partnership at the top, the Krunal-Pollard partnership was crucial too. When chasing a high score, you want your power-hitters to bat as many balls as possible. But we back Krunal to do the job as well,” he added.

Rohit also opined that the Delhi wicket suits their style of play, with explosive batsmen in their batting unit.

“It (Delhi) suits our style of play. You want to back your bowlers to get the job done. The bowlers brought us back into the game against Rajasthan. It's all about backing your core group of bowlers and I am sure they'll get the job done more often.”