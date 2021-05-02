IPL 2021 | Conversations will be had about Warner’s potential return, admits Kane Williamson

SRH skipper Kane Williamson admitted that his side were truly outplayed by Rajasthan, but most importantly revealed that ‘conversations will be had’ about the potential return of David Warner. The Sunrisers slipped to an embarrassing 55-run defeat in Williamson’s first outing as skipper this season.

Controversy erupted on Saturday when Sunrisers Hyderabad announced that they were sacking David Warner as captain, but the franchise took an even bigger controversial call today as they left the Australian out of the playing XI. Citing team balance, SRH axed Warner and drafted in all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, but it was a move that backfired as the Orange Army was outclassed with both bat and ball by a rampant RR, who registered a 55-run victory.

Warner’s absence was felt by the Sunrisers today, and speaking post-match, skipper Williamson admitted that ‘conversations will be had’ about the former skipper returning to the starting XI. SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss, during the game, hinted at Warner potentially warming the bench for a handful of games.

“He's a world-class player and I'm sure a number of conversations will be had,” Williamson said of Warner, in the post-match presentation.

Things went right for Williamson initially, as he won the toss and opted to field, but SRH were never in the contest at any point in the game. A stunning century from Jos Buttler propelled the Royals to 220, before a clinical showing by the Samson-led side with the ball handed Williamson’s side a 55-run defeat in his first outing as skipper this season. The newly-appointed skipper admitted that it was a ‘tough day at the office’ for his side.

“It was a tough day and a very competitive total from Rajasthan. Jos was outstanding and had his day out. With the bat, you need a few things to go your way. For us, we've had a number of challenges over the last three weeks, but we keep fronting up and make adjustments. Fine margins and this game can change quickly. Exceptional batting from Rajasthan, but we need to build on a few things.”

An interesting sub-plot in the game was how Williamson used Rashid Khan. The leggie was used twice in the powerplay and bowled out by the 11th over, in turn giving the set RR batters the opportunity to free their arms at the inexperienced seam attack at the death. Williamson revealed that he gambled with Rashid in order to get one or both of Buttler and Samson cheaply.

“Jos and Sanju are key threats in their side, so we wanted to bowl Rashid to bowl as many deliveries to them as possible. It's character-building for us.”

SRH will now need to win each of their remaining 7 games to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.