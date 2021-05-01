Twitter reacts to ‘party-pooper’ de Kock ruining Hardik’s direct hit with his gloves

Today at 9:16 PM
There are fielders, there are great fielders and then there, Hardik Pandya, who just like Ravindra Jadeja hits the stumps from anywhere on the pitch. After nudging it to the deep, lazing Faf nearly got himself run-out, with Hardik’s direct hit only for de Kock to spoil it with his gloves.
After suffering in the very first over, with Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult accounted for Chennai Super Kings’ in-form opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad. From there on, Mumbai really looked dead-set to repeat the proceedings from last year. However, CSK’s foreign recruits - Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali - ensured that there were no further hiccups in the powerplay, smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground, putting the pressure back on Mumbai.
When Rahul Chahar was introduced into the attack, there were Mumbai fans, who were praying for a wicket. However, that never happened, as the left-handed Moeen took the bowler on, smacking a six in his second over. That really inspired Faf to get things going, who also got into the action with a six, to take the total to 77 after nine overs. And that didn’t stop there, with James Neesham being introduced into the attack.
In the third ball of that over, Faf struck the ball sweetly to the deep and took off for a quick double. But the loop there being, the second run was never on offer, especially with the man in the deep, Hardik Pandya. From the deep, the all-rounder took two steps and threw the ball straight into the stumps, to catch Faf short of the crease. But wait, there is the catch, right there.
With Faf being short of the crease, his teammate Quinton de Kock helped him, with a piece of terrible fielding. It was almost similar to how Nani had ruined Cristiano Ronaldo’s efforts in a Portugal jersey. De Kock disturbed the bails before the ball had hit the stumps, which gave life to Faf and the decision to be ruled as ‘not-out’. Even though the South African wicket keeper was celebrating, the third umpire’s decision certainly left him deeply disappointed.
Was it done intentionally??
Quinton De Kock is an inborn cheater#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/B36I1PU7wT— OSAMA (@MOY707) May 1, 2021
Hahaha!
World best cheater award goes to Quinton de kock cheater de kock #MIvsCSK @mipaltan @QuinnyDeKock69— Binayak Behera🇮🇳(Binu) (@binayak1901) May 1, 2021
Lol! He was eearly very early!
Quinton de kock is like that person who cheats in exams! #MIvCSK #CSKvsMI— MAM (@megha_mam) May 1, 2021
Just Quinton de kock things 😂#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/pYgVMmqFMV— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) May 1, 2021
CSK not gonna fear to it as MSD is still to come in second innings! :P
Quinton de Kock doing wrong things at right time— #freeMONEY (@cogman_Tips) May 1, 2021
Why ???? https://t.co/jPem2we8dx
Yupe!
I'm supporting CSK.... but I don't think he did it intentionally...#MIvsCSK— Vipul (@iamSRKfan91) May 1, 2021
