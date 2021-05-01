 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Kieron Pollard’s ‘long-appeal’ forcing the umpire to incorrectly declare Jadeja out

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Pollard scares umpire to give out

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to Kieron Pollard’s ‘long-appeal’ forcing the umpire to incorrectly declare Jadeja out

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:25 PM

    In just his first over, Mumbai’s all-rounder Kieron Pollard struck twice to send Raina and Faf du Plessis back to the dressing room. However, in his second over, the all-rounder did the thinkable - force the umpire - to give batsman Ravindra Jadeja out, even though the ball had pitched outside leg.

    Mr.Polly you can't scare umpires like this! XD XD XD

    Hahahahaha!

    That appeal could even convience TV upire as well! :P :P

    Hoii!!! Hoii!!! :D :D

    That's ridiculous to watch umpire just gave up to Pollard's long appeal.

    Minimum untadhi Pollard antey! :D :D

    Yeah! Just they way bowlers appeal!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down