Twitter reacts to Kieron Pollard’s ‘long-appeal’ forcing the umpire to incorrectly declare Jadeja out

Today at 10:25 PM
In just his first over, Mumbai’s all-rounder Kieron Pollard struck twice to send Raina and Faf du Plessis back to the dressing room. However, in his second over, the all-rounder did the thinkable - force the umpire - to give batsman Ravindra Jadeja out, even though the ball had pitched outside leg.
Mr.Polly you can't scare umpires like this! XD XD XD
May 1, 2021
haan lekin abhi dekha na pollard kitna appeal kiya, umpire bhi ek baar to thoda boht sochne lagega na— Jaynil (@jaynildave) May 1, 2021
Hahahahaha!
On field Umpire to Pollard before giving his decision ...#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/AX3NrOzmRh— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) May 1, 2021
That appeal could even convience TV upire as well! :P :P
Pollard kinda ordered umpire— Jinu Rajan (@jinurajan11) May 1, 2021
Hoii!!! Hoii!!! :D :D
Mi ah pollard ah Umpire ah ohhooii 😌 https://t.co/chIXnK8Cfh— ✨விஜய்💙ᴹ˟ᴼ˟ᴴ˟ᴬ˟ᴺ✨😼𝘾𝙨𝙠🏆💛 (@Unlucky__charm) May 1, 2021
That's ridiculous to watch umpire just gave up to Pollard's long appeal.
What a Umpire!!— яσнιт_45 вυттℓєя_63 #csk💛 (@Dhawan35796697) May 1, 2021
Giving out decision after seeing Pollard's reaction 😏😏
Minimum untadhi Pollard antey! :D :D
Rey #Pollard Umpire ni champesthava Enti ??— Sudheer Putta (@puttasudheer) May 1, 2021
Yeah! Just they way bowlers appeal!
These umpires are scared and times gives decision...— My Conscience (@MyConscience16) May 1, 2021
This decision was clear that Pollard appeal made the umpire to give it out..#MIvCSK #MIvsCSK #IPL pic.twitter.com/yK0R2sSf40
- Kieron Pollard
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Ambati Rayudu
- Rohit Sharma
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Chennai Super Kings
- Mumbai Indians
