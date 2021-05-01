 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Kieron ‘Alien’ Pollard propelling Mumbai to an unlikely win

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:55 PM

    At 81/3, Mumbai Indians were in a spot of bother, with a struggling middle-order thus far in the tournament. However, on the night, there was no struggle, not even one bit, with Kieron Pollard scoring a 34-ball 87, with six boundaries and eight sixes against CSK to hand them an unlikely win.

    Massive game!! Loved it❤️

    Heheheh!

    Sgould take strong action otherwise story continues!

    He just trashed everywhere to evryone!

    Whadda legend! Absolute tribute to watch him bat like this.

    He is never old and never fails to entertain!

    How high are you! :P :P

    Gotta find ways to get him out! XD

