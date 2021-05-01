 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Boult showing his frustration on Krunal after he converts a single into a boundary

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Trent Boult's reaction

    ipl_website

    Twitter reacts to Boult showing his frustration on Krunal after he converts a single into a boundary

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:23 PM

    Trent Boult not only picked the first wicket for the Mumbai Indians but also threatened to take the second against an in-form Moeen Ali. In his third over, Moeen smacked the ball straight to the boundary before Krunal Pandya fumbled a normal ball for a boundary, irking the bowler in frustration.

    It was the mother of all encounters, the ‘El-Clasico’ as they call it of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings. Starting from the toss, things went Mumbai’s way, with Rohit Sharma winning the toss and elected to field, inspired by the conditions and the opponent. Familiar flashbacks popped in front of the Chennai fans when Trent Boult caught Ruturaj Gaikwad in an awkward position to send him back to the dressing room.

    At 4/1, CSK were in a desperate situation and the Kiwi star nearly took the left-handed Moeen out with his bumper, which travelled towards Jasprit Bumrah. However, the Indian star failed to spot the ball, letting the ball bounce before throwing it back to the playing field. That was just Boult’s first sign of frustration on the night.

    Later on, in the sixth over of the proceedings, the left-armer once again got the CSK southpaw to pull the ball towards the fielder for a single. However, to his horror and to the horror of skipper Rohit Sharma, the ball went through the hands of their star all-rounder Krunal Pandya, for an easy boundary. Boult wasn’t just unhappy, he was raging, for the calm and composed guy he is, the Kiwi star let his frustration go against the elder Pandya for his attempt in the field.

    Tempers flare but in the same dressing room, just El-Clasico things.

    You get what you give! xD xD

    Hahahaha! Ridiculous reaction from Krunal

    Got his chance to prove everyone wrong today!

    No comments simply waste! :D :D :D

    LOL!

    Boult's reaction tells you all!

    Hahaha!

    It was too late to go for it!

    Obviously!

    True!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down