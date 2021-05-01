Twitter reacts to Boult showing his frustration on Krunal after he converts a single into a boundary

Today at 8:23 PM
Trent Boult not only picked the first wicket for the Mumbai Indians but also threatened to take the second against an in-form Moeen Ali. In his third over, Moeen smacked the ball straight to the boundary before Krunal Pandya fumbled a normal ball for a boundary, irking the bowler in frustration.
It was the mother of all encounters, the ‘El-Clasico’ as they call it of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings. Starting from the toss, things went Mumbai’s way, with Rohit Sharma winning the toss and elected to field, inspired by the conditions and the opponent. Familiar flashbacks popped in front of the Chennai fans when Trent Boult caught Ruturaj Gaikwad in an awkward position to send him back to the dressing room.
At 4/1, CSK were in a desperate situation and the Kiwi star nearly took the left-handed Moeen out with his bumper, which travelled towards Jasprit Bumrah. However, the Indian star failed to spot the ball, letting the ball bounce before throwing it back to the playing field. That was just Boult’s first sign of frustration on the night.
Later on, in the sixth over of the proceedings, the left-armer once again got the CSK southpaw to pull the ball towards the fielder for a single. However, to his horror and to the horror of skipper Rohit Sharma, the ball went through the hands of their star all-rounder Krunal Pandya, for an easy boundary. Boult wasn’t just unhappy, he was raging, for the calm and composed guy he is, the Kiwi star let his frustration go against the elder Pandya for his attempt in the field.
Tempers flare but in the same dressing room, just El-Clasico things.
May 1, 2021
Krunal Pandya abusing the batsman for playing shot which caused him to do misfield
Mi's biggest mistake was retaining krunal pandya.
Krunal Pandya to himself after he misfields at the boundary.
#MIvsCSK #CSKvMI
Now Krunal Pandya shouting at himself for miss field
May 1, 2021
Boult reaction on bumrah
Wtf was bumrah doing??? Can't take wickets cant take catch useless shit #ipl2021 #MIvCSK
Should Bumrah have gone for that catch?
#IPL2021 #MIvsCSK
bumrah konchem alert ayyunte catch eh
